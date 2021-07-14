1 found dead at scene of West End trailer fire in Billings

One man was found dead Wednesday night in a West End trailer that caught fire early in the evening.
The fire was in the Casa Village mobile home park west of South 24th Street West. Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell gave the location as the 10 block of Goldust Drive.
The man's death is believed to be connected to the fire and responders did not have an opportunity to try to give the man any treatment, according to the battalion chief. Responders found the man dead in what law enforcement and the fire department described as an enclosed porch area.
"On their arrival the patient was obviously deceased," Mitchell said. "There was nothing they could do."
Asked if firefighters had determined a cause for the fire, Mitchell said they had not. "At this time, you know, we just don't know. We're gonna wait till the investigation to get conclusive evidence."
BFD crews were dispatched to the fire at 6:37 p.m. and arrived to find heavy fire on the rear side of the trailer home. Firefighters knocked the flames exterior flames down quickly, Mitchell said. A primary search was then attempted before firefighters continued to attack the interior part of the structure fire. Firefighters do not believe anyone else was in the trailer at the time of the fire, and no animals were found during searches of the premise.
The fire is currently under investigation with the Billings Fire Department and Billings Police Department.
Multiple BPD officers responded to the scene of the fire. Police tape stretching across the street cut off access roughly 40 yards from the scene of the fire. It was near the tape that some people gathered to cry, comfort each other and look on as responders continued to work.
Flames found on the rear exterior of the home extended inside the trailer and Mitchell guessed as much as half the trailer may have extensive damage.
"The fire is contained, no other damage to any other structures and we're sitting pretty good right now other than we're deeply saddened by the fatality," Mitchell said.