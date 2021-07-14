1 found dead at scene of West End trailer fire in Billings

One man was found dead Wednesday night in a West End trailer that caught fire early in the evening.

The fire was in the Casa Village mobile home park west of South 24th Street West. Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell gave the location as the 10 block of Goldust Drive.

The man's death is believed to be connected to the fire and responders did not have an opportunity to try to give the man any treatment, according to the battalion chief. Responders found the man dead in what law enforcement and the fire department described as an enclosed porch area.

"On their arrival the patient was obviously deceased," Mitchell said. "There was nothing they could do."

Asked if firefighters had determined a cause for the fire, Mitchell said they had not. "At this time, you know, we just don't know. We're gonna wait till the investigation to get conclusive evidence."