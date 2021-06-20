1 killed in Park County car crash early Sunday

A 23-year-old man died early Sunday after the car he was driving in Park County rolled off the road and crashed, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP released some initial information about the crash to media on Sunday. The highway patrol puts the location of the crash at mile marker 17 on U.S. Highway 89 with Clyde Park as the nearest town or city. The man who died was described by MHP as a Livingston resident.

The vehicle that crashed was headed south when the car failed to negotiate a curve and then the driver over corrected, according to MHP. The car rolled multiple times off the roadway and the driver was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the highway patrol.

Both alcohol and speed are suspected as possible factors in the crash, according to MHP. Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry.

