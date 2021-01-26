$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Billings

Someone in Billings is about to have a good day. The Montana Lottery says a $1 million Powerball ticket has been in Billings.

So far, no one has claimed the big bucks.

The million dollar ticket, which was drawn on Saturday, was sold by the 24th Street Cenex on Billings' West End.

The second-level prize winner had five numbers match, except the final Powerball number. Saturday's winning numbers were 5-8-17-27-28-14.

The odds of winning the second-level prize of $1 million are one to 1,688,054.

Winners have 6 months from the date of drawing to claim their prizes, said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee.

The lucky Billings resident was one of 35 people across the country to win a million-dollar ticket.

The only $23 million Powerball ticket, drawn Saturday, was sold in New Jersey.