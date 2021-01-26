 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Billings
editor's pick topical alert top story

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

Someone in Billings is about to have a good day. The Montana Lottery says a $1 million Powerball ticket has been in Billings.

So far, no one has claimed the big bucks.

The million dollar ticket, which was drawn on Saturday, was sold by the 24th Street Cenex on Billings' West End.

The second-level prize winner had five numbers match, except the final Powerball number. Saturday's winning numbers were 5-8-17-27-28-14.

The odds of winning the second-level prize of $1 million are one to 1,688,054.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Winners have 6 months from the date of drawing to claim their prizes, said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee.

The lucky Billings resident was one of 35 people across the country to win a million-dollar ticket. 

The only $23 million Powerball ticket, drawn Saturday, was sold in New Jersey. 

Saturday's drawing would make the second Montanan a millionaire in just about a month. 

In December a Butte woman won the Montana Lottery's 14th Montana Millionaire game. 

Megan Thorstenson told The Montana Standard she intends to use the money to return to college and invest the rest of her winnings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "The Little Things"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News