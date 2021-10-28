1 more Yellowstone County resident dies from COVID-19 illness

A Yellowstone County woman in her 70s died Wednesday, Oct. 27 in a Billings hospital of COVID-19 related illness. She was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.
Forty-six Yellowstone County residents have died this month, equating to more than one death every 36 hours. Since the first COVID-19 related death in April 2020, at least 403 residents have died.
On Thursday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 43 COVID-19 patients in ICU; 33 were on ventilators. Combined, the hospitals had 134 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including 104 who were not vaccinated.
Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies.
RiverStone Health will hold a free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on November 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the main campus, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.
A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.
RiverStone Health is offering at no charge:
• First and second doses of Pfizer vaccine to people age 12 and older.
• First and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people age 18 and older.
• Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to immune-compromised people.
• Booster shots of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Drive-through testing
RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North. The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily. Tests are available to people age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive. St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.
Please be aware that this outdoor test site may close during inclement weather.