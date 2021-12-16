1 more Yellowstone County residents die of COVID-19 illness

Another Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19 related illness. The latest victim is a man in his 70s who died on Wednesday at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put him at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

Including the death reported today, 473 Yellowstone County residents have lost their lives to the pandemic virus. Statewide, 2,873 Montanans have succumbed, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

On Thursday, Billings hospitals had 47 COVID-19 inpatients, including 43 who weren’t vaccinated and four who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 18 were in ICU and 13 were on ventilators.

Vaccination remains the safest, most effective way to reduce risk of COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death. So far, 52% of Montanans age five and older have been fully immunized against this virus. In Yellowstone County, 51% of residents age five and older have been fully immunized.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to be readily available at local medical clinics and pharmacies. RiverStone Health will offer these free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age five and older: