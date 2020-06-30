1 taken to hospital after stabbing Monday night in downtown Billings

-
A man was taken to a Billings hospital after he was stabbed multiple times Monday night.
The stabbing occurred on the 2800 block of Second Avenue North at about 11:45 p.m., according to a social media post from Sgt. Tina Hoeger.
The 57-year-old victim "sustained multiple stab wounds to torso/neck," Hoeger wrote, adding that the injuries "appear non life threatening."
Police initially had no suspect information but continued to investigate, according to Hoeger.
American Medical Response transported the victim to the hospital.
