10 Montana health care and public health associations campaign for kids ages 5+ to be vaccinated

MONTANA – The Montana Medical Association has partnered with nine other trusted Montana health care and public health associations to launch the “Your Best Shot MT” campaign to help answer parents’ vaccine questions and increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Montana.
The goal is to connect Montana parents and guardians with reliable, up-to-date information and data about getting Montana’s children and adolescents (ages 5+) vaccinated against COVID-19. The campaign features Montana physicians discussing the safety and effectiveness of the well-tested vaccine.
“COVID-19 does not play by the rules. It is important for families to get the best up-to-date information so they can make informed decisions to protect their children from infection and serious health outcomes,” said MMA President Carley C. Robertson, M.D. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important defense against this virus. That’s why we’ve partnered with Montana’s most trusted health care organizations to launch this resource.”
The campaign, which includes digital videos, a website for parents and providers and more, is launching at an important time. With the introduction of the omicron variant and as cold weather keeps families indoors and the holidays bring generations together, it is much easier for the virus to spread, including to our vulnerable populations and throughout our communities. The vaccine protects children and adults from life disruptions and the undue risk of long-term and/or serious health outcomes. Additional resources to assist health care professionals in sharing evidence-based information on the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine will be added to the site over the next several weeks.
The MMA is joined by the Montana Public Health Association, Montana Pharmacy Association, Montana Nurses Association, Montana Academy of Family Physicians, Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Montana Primary Care Association, Montana Hospital Association, Montana Academy of Physician Assistants, and the Association of Montana Public Health Officials in support of the campaign.
“The vaccine has been very well studied. It is incredibly safe. It is much riskier to get COVID-19 than the vaccine. The vaccine is remarkably effective. In fact, it is one of our most effective vaccines in children. I think that all eligible kids should get vaccinated against COVID,” said Collette Chorney, M.D., a pediatrician in Butte, in a press release.
To view the campaign website and view provider and patient resources, visit YourBestShotMT.com.