10 Montana health care and public health associations campaign for kids ages 5+ to be vaccinated

MONTANA – The Montana Medical Association has partnered with nine other trusted Montana health care and public health associations to launch the “Your Best Shot MT” campaign to help answer parents’ vaccine questions and increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in Montana.

The goal is to connect Montana parents and guardians with reliable, up-to-date information and data about getting Montana’s children and adolescents (ages 5+) vaccinated against COVID-19. The campaign features Montana physicians discussing the safety and effectiveness of the well-tested vaccine.

“COVID-19 does not play by the rules. It is important for families to get the best up-to-date information so they can make informed decisions to protect their children from infection and serious health outcomes,” said MMA President Carley C. Robertson, M.D. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important defense against this virus. That’s why we’ve partnered with Montana’s most trusted health care organizations to launch this resource.”