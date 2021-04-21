1000-mile suicide awareness motorcycle ride set for June 19

Ride for Tomorrow is a series of motorcycle rides scheduled to hit the roads on Saturday, June 19. It will consist of an official Iron Butt ride - successful completion of 1,000 miles in 24 hours - as well as “pick your path” summer solstice routes.

Dog Tag Buddies, a 501(c)3 non-profit based in Billings is teaming up with the American Legion Riders Chapter 4 - Yellowstone and the Tenacious Dames Riding Club to spark the conversation of suicide prevention and awareness across Montana.

Iron Butt riders will start and end the ride in Billings, having subsequent stops in Broadus, Glendive, Culbertson, Malta, Fort Benton, and Big Timber. Registration for both rides opened early last week, which you can find here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ride-for-tomorrow-tickets-142439150333.

There will also be activities going on during the day of the event in the parking lot outside of American Pharmaceuticals and Bull Mountain Grille located in the Heights, including a car show sponsored by Outlaws of Octane from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, resources focused on the betterment of mental health of Montanans will be at the event to talk with the public.

Dog Tag Buddies is looking for volunteers and local business sponsorships from each planned stop of the main ride to encourage collective support of the conversation. To volunteer, sponsor, or get involved, visit the official Ride for Tomorrow website, www.dogtagbuddies.org/ridefortomorrow, or email director@dogtagbuddies.org.

