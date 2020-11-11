$1000 reward offered to help find Billings woman missing since Oct. 13

Billings police announced a $1000 reward being offered through Crime Stoppers for any information leading to the location of Amelia Brooks, a 22-year-old Billings woman missing since Oct. 13.

"Amelia's family is very worried about her," according to an informational poster accompanying the recent Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued Nov. 5. The poster also states she was last seen leaving a residential area on foot. Billings police have previously said that Brooks was last seen on Oct. 13 on the 800 block of Caroline Street.

She is described as standing 5-feet 1-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. Brooks has blue eyes, braces and brown hair that changes to blonde halfway down.

Anyone with information about Brooks is asked to contact BPD at 406 657-8460 or call 911.

Going back to Oct. 15, the Billings Police Department has put out multiple requests for the public's help in finding Brooks.

In an additional request for the public's assistance, police said Brooks been wearing a tan wool jacket and yoga pants.