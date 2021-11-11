$10k grant awarded to Adaptive Performance Center from the Montana Veterans Fund

Billings Gazette
The Adaptive Performance Center was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Montana Veterans Fund at the Montana Community Foundation (MCF) to help provide support to disabled veterans. MCF president and CEO, Mary Rutherford, joined Bill Kennedy, former Big Sky Honor Flight vice president, in presenting the grant to Karen Pearson, co-founder of Adaptive Performance Center.
The Adaptive Performance Center (APC) serves disabled veterans and helps them improve and maintain as much independent active living as possible. Learn more at www.adaptiveperformancecenter.org.
