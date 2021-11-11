 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$10k grant awarded to Adaptive Performance Center from the Montana Veterans Fund

$10k grant awarded to Adaptive Performance Center from the Montana Veterans Fund

Adaptive Performance Center

Adaptive Performance Center received a $10,000 grant from the Montana Community Foundation on Nov. 11.

 AUSTIN STEELE Billings Gazette

The Adaptive Performance Center was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Montana Veterans Fund at the Montana Community Foundation (MCF) to help provide support to disabled veterans. MCF president and CEO, Mary Rutherford, joined Bill Kennedy, former Big Sky Honor Flight vice president, in presenting the grant to Karen Pearson, co-founder of Adaptive Performance Center.

The Adaptive Performance Center (APC) serves disabled veterans and helps them improve and maintain as much independent active living as possible. Learn more at www.adaptiveperformancecenter.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghanistan war vets help refugees resettle in US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News