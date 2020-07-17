10th person dies from COVID-19 at Canyon Creek care home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports a 10th COVID-19 death stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

On Thursday, July 16, a woman in her 90s passed away at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings.

To protect the privacy of the woman and her family, RiverStone Health will not release further information about the death.

In a second Billings care home, MorningStar Senior Living, a woman in her 80s died last Sunday. She had been hospitalized when she died.

This latest death in Yellowstone County is reflected on Friday’s state COVID-19 tracking map. Since Monday, July 6, a total of 10 residents from Canyon Creek have died.

“We know that this woman’s family and friends will hold tight and cherish the memories of happier days,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO. “We pray that another Montana family does not have to endure the loss and bury loved one due to COVID-19.”

To date, 652 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 15 have died.

