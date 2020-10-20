11 new COVID deaths reported, with 706 new cases statewide

Montana reported another 706 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, along with the deaths of 11 more people and the hospitalization of another 21 people in an update to the state's case mapping mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to 8,999, which is down from the state's all-time high of 9,611 cases reached Monday.
The deaths bring the total number of people who have died in Montana due to COVID-19 to 252.
Among counties reporting deaths Tuesday, Yellowstone County reported four, bringing the county death total to 81 people. In a press release with more information about the people who died, a statement from County Health Officer John Felton notes that the county has had 13 people die from COVID-19 in October.
"Every 36 hours this month, COVID-19 has taken away a mother, father, sister, brother or grandparent. More of us must resolve to help prevent more families from losing loved ones to this tragic disease,” Felton said.
The Yellowstone County residents who recently died include a man in his 70s who died Sunday at a county hospital. Also on Sunday a woman in her 80s died at a county hospital. A day later two more people died at Yellowstone County hospitals. One of them was a woman in her 50s. The other was a man in his 70s who lived in a senior living residence in the county.
The state's website was also updated with reports of deaths out of Hill, Big Horn, Custer, Gallatin, Missoula and Wheatland counties.
The hospitalizations bring the active hospitalization total in the state to 360 people.
The state's case mapping and information website relies on data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Montana has now had 24,039 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected, 14,842 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for someone with COVID-19 to be released from isolation.
Tuesday marked the completion of another 2,655 tests, bringing the state's testing total to 445,021 tests.
The ten counties with the highest active case totals in the state added the following number of new cases in Tuesday's update;
- Yellowstone with 67 (1,825 active)
- Flathead with 123 (1,308 active)
- Cascade with 42 (738 active)
- Missoula with 62 (625 active)
- Glacier with 29 (615 active)
- Gallatin with 60 (426 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 39 (420 active)
- Roosevelt with seven (403 active)
- Hill with 40 (313 active)
- Big Horn with 52 (212 active)
Other counties added the following number of new cases in Tuesday's update:
- Choteau with six (19 active)
- Daniels with six (11 active)
- Dawson with five (80 active)
- Fallon with five (19 active)
- Richland with five (139 active)
- Valley with five (148 active)
- Beaverhead with four (19 active)
- Carbon with four (41 active)
- Lake with four (174 active)
- Meagher with four (10 active)
- Ravalli with four (157 active)
- Rosebud with four (66 active)
- Jefferson with three (54 active)
- Madison with three (18 active)
- Park with three (34 active)
- Pondera with three (18 active)
- Broadwater with two (24 active)
- Fergus with one (51 active)
- Granite with one (30 active)
- Phillips with one (12 active)
- Sheridan with one (16 active)
This story will be updated.
