11 new COVID deaths reported, with 706 new cases statewide

Montana reported another 706 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, along with the deaths of 11 more people and the hospitalization of another 21 people in an update to the state's case mapping mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to 8,999, which is down from the state's all-time high of 9,611 cases reached Monday.

The deaths bring the total number of people who have died in Montana due to COVID-19 to 252.

Among counties reporting deaths Tuesday, Yellowstone County reported four, bringing the county death total to 81 people. In a press release with more information about the people who died, a statement from County Health Officer John Felton notes that the county has had 13 people die from COVID-19 in October.

"Every 36 hours this month, COVID-19 has taken away a mother, father, sister, brother or grandparent. More of us must resolve to help prevent more families from losing loved ones to this tragic disease,” Felton said.