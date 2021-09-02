12 people die of COVID in Yellowstone County in August; deadliest month since February

Twelve Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-19 in August, making it the deadliest month since February, RiverStone Health reported on Thursday. The county has lost 297 residents to the pandemic since April 2020.

RiverStone Health was notified of the latest death report after a review of death certificates by the Yellowstone County Clerk’s Office. A woman in her 80s passed away on Aug. 25 at an elder care facility in Yellowstone County. She had been vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“We grieve the loss of another Yellowstone County neighbor to this pandemic and offer deepest condolences to her family,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO.

“Vaccination is the most effective protection we have against COVID-19 illness and death, but no vaccine is 100% effective, especially for people with significant underlying health conditions,” Felton said. “That’s why it is so important for everyone who is age 12 and older to get vaccinated. The vaccines prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19 in most people and also greatly reduce the risk of vaccinated people spreading the virus to others.”

People who have not yet been vaccinated are advised to talk to their health care provider for advice on vaccination.