130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported in Montana

Monday morning Montana reported 130 additional COVID-19 cases and the deaths of three more people due to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Statewide, the death total is 160 people. A week ago, 138 people in Montana were reported to have died from COVID-19. Two weeks ago, the state had reported 118 deaths.
The number of active cases in Montana is now 2,393, compared to 2,127 a week ago and 1,952 two weeks ago.
A total of 10,429 people in Montana have been confirmed to have COVID-19. Of those people, 7,876 are considered recovered, according to data reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services
Two of the people who died were Yellowstone County residents. Their deaths bring the county's death total to 59.
Both were women in their 60s who died Saturday at a Yellowstone County hospital, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
Thirteen Yellowstone County residents have died so far in September. In a statement included in the RiverStone press release, County Health Officer John Felton noted that a Yellowstone County resident with COVID-19 has died every day-and-a-half this month, on average.
“My heart is heavy and my thoughts and prayers are with the families of deceased as they face the loss of their loved ones from COVID-19,” Felton said.
He went on to say, "It is critical that each of us do our part to help slow down the spread of this virus and prevent more families from losing a loved one to COVID-19."
The other person who died was a Meagher County resident. The Meagher County Health Department first reported the person's death Sunday. The resident was described as a male in his 80s who was hospitalized outside of Meagher County. The death was added to the state's COVID-19 information and mapping website Monday.
Meagher County has now had two people die as a result of COVID-19.
A total of 576 people have been hospitalized in Montana as a result of COVID-19, an increase of 45 from a week ago and 78 from two weeks ago.
On Monday, 108 people were actively hospitalized, compared to 144 last Monday and 163 two weeks ago.
Monday, Yellowstone County had 56 people hospitalized, including 34 county residents. Of those hospitalized, 14 were in intensive care units and eight were intubated.
According to RiverStone Health, the county has on average through the first three weeks of September had 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day, 16 of whom in intensive care units each day and 12 of whom intubated each day. On average, over that same time period, Yellowstone County residents account for 29 of the people hospitalized on a given day, or just less than 50% of people with COVID-19 being cared for in county hospitals.
The newly reported cases Monday come after another 8,449 tests were processed. A total of 311,262 tests have now been completed.
Yellowstone County added 22 cases Monday morning, more than any other county in the state. County health officials have previously said that the number of cases reported on Mondays is often relatively low because fewer tests are done on the weekends.
Yellowstone County on Monday morning had 784 active cases compared to 818 last Monday and 802 the previous Monday.
Monday, Yellowstone County had 32% of the active cases in the state. A week ago it had 38% of the active cases in the state. Two weeks ago the county had 41% of the active cases.
Cascade County, which has the second highest number of cases in the state, added 18 cases Monday for a total of 285 active cases. A week ago, Cascade County had 189 active cases, and two weeks ago had 174 active cases.
Rosebud County, which has the third highest active case total added eight new cases Monday for 237 active cases. A week ago, Rosebud County had 300 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 223 active cases.
Flathead County reported two cases Monday on the state's website for an active case total of 214. A week ago the county had 130 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 151 active cases.
Missoula County added 10 cases Monday for 118 active cases. A week ago the county reported 44 active cases. Two weeks ago it had 38 active cases.
Roosevelt County reported 17 new cases for 117 active. Last Sunday the county had 47 active cases. Two weeks ago on Sunday it had 27 active cases.
Big Horn County reported no additional cases Monday. The county's active case total is 109. A week ago it had 136 active cases and two weeks ago it had 139 active cases.
Other counties reporting COVID-19 cases Monday include:
- Glacier with 16 (52 active)
- Silver Bow with six (74 active)
- Carbon with four (11 active)
- Gallatin with four (43 active)
- Dawson with three (18 active)
- Hill with three (30 active)
- Lake with three (30 active)
- Lewis and Clark with three (27 active)
- Sheridan with three (seven active)
- Musselshell with two (nine active)
- Beaverhead with one (five active)
- Custer with one (27 active)
- Daniels with one (one active)
- Fergus with one (six active)
- Richland with one (four active)
- Toole with one (nine active)
