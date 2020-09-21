130 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths reported Monday in Montana

He went on to say "It is critical that each of us do our part to help slow down the spread of this virus and prevent more families from losing a loved one to COVID-19."

The other person who died was a Meagher County resident. The Meagher County Health Department first reported the person's death Sunday. The resident was described as a male in his 80s who was hospitalized outside of Meagher County. The death was added to the state's COVID-19 information and mapping website Monday.

Meagher County has now had two people die as a result of COVID-19.

A total of 576 people have been hospitalized in Montana as a result of COVID-19, an increase of 45 from a week ago and 78 from two weeks ago.

On Monday, 108 people were actively hospitalized, compared to 144 last Monday and 163 two weeks ago.

Monday, Yellowstone County had 56 people hospitalized, including 34 county residents. Of those hospitalized, 14 were in intensive care units and eight were intubated.