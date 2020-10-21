14-minute shuffle: Billings schools retreat from controversial policy after criticism from health experts

"In an effort to continue to combat the COVID-19 virus, I want to remind everyone of the definition of a close contact. A close contact is an individual or individuals who are within 6' for 15 continuous minutes of a person who is identified as an active case.

"Please remind your staff and students to be cognizant of this definition and whenever possible, disrupt the 15 minute timeline, through movement, distancing and masking. This will assist our contact tracers in reducing the number of students and staff who are identified as close contacts and placed into quarantine, not to mention the obvious element of overall safety for everyone."

In the email sent to staff and in a community newsletter on Wednesday, he wrote "first and foremost, no one in this District should use the 15-minute variable in our contact tracing responsibilities to avoid quarantining a student."

"My direction was not to use a technicality or otherwise ‘game the system’ to avoid quarantining students," he wrote. "We require students and staff to wear masks. We require frequent handwashing. We require cleaning our schools. We also require students and staff to social distance whenever possible. All of this is to avoid the spread of the virus, not to avoid quarantining students."