143 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported in Montana; active cases at 2,084

Montana reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, including a death in Yellowstone County.

That brings the statewide total to 114 deaths, and 46 in Yellowstone County.

According to RiverStone Health officials, a woman in her 50s died in her home on Aug. 31. The death was not tabulated in reports until Friday. The other two deaths were recorded in Flathead County.

Of the 143 new cases recorded Friday, 30 were tallied among Yellowstone County residents. The county has 1,011 active cases, about half the statewide total of 2,084.

The state has 150 active hospitalizations, bringing the overall total to 474. According to the Friday update, 5,281 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

The Friday update includes 4,328 new tests, bringing the statewide total to 259,988.

The numbers are based on information complied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which is reported daily. Cases are assigned to a person's county of residence, not the location where they are diagnosed.

Deer Lodge County reported a significant increase in cases, recording 24 new cases to bring the county's active total to 29 and overall total to 59.