146 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Montana

Montana reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday and 146 new cases of the virus.

That brings the statewide total to 116 deaths.

Dawson County reported its first death, a man in his 80s who died Friday at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home, according to a Facebook post by the Dawson County Health Department.

Yellowstone County also reported one death Saturday, bringing the total to 47.

According to RiverStone Health officials, a woman in her 50s died at a Yellowstone County hospital on Friday.

Of the 146 new cases recorded Saturday, 23 were reported in Deer Lodge County.

On Friday, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Health Department confirmed 45 cases of COVID-19 from the Sanction, Treatment, Assessment, Revocation and Transition Center (START) Center.

The state has 151 active hospitalizations, bringing the overall total since COVID-19 was found in the state to 477. According to the Saturday update, 6,219 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.