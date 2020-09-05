146 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths reported in Montana

Montana reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday and 146 new cases of the virus.
That brings the statewide total to 116 deaths.
Dawson County reported its first death, a man in his 80s who died Friday at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home, according to a Facebook post by the Dawson County Health Department.
Yellowstone County also reported one death Saturday, bringing the total to 47.
According to RiverStone Health officials, a woman in her 50s died at a Yellowstone County hospital on Friday.
Of the 146 new cases recorded Saturday, 23 were reported in Deer Lodge County.
On Friday, the Anaconda-Deer Lodge Health Department confirmed 45 cases of COVID-19 from the Sanction, Treatment, Assessment, Revocation and Transition Center (START) Center.
The state has 151 active hospitalizations, bringing the overall total since COVID-19 was found in the state to 477. According to the Saturday update, 6,219 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
In Yellowstone County, there are 737 active cases, down from 1,011 reported Friday. The county has 40% of the statewide active cases.
According to a press release from RiverStone Health on Saturday, the number of cases in Yellowstone County doubled in the month of August, and 14 county residents died.
Rosebud County has the second-highest number of active cases, 201 people, or 10% of the statewide active cases.
The Saturday update includes 1,062 new tests, bringing the statewide total to 261,050.
The numbers are based on information compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which is reported daily. Cases are assigned to a person's county of residence, not the location where they are diagnosed.
Other counties reporting additional COVID-19 cases Saturday morning include:
- Deer Lodge County: 23 new, 48 active
- Flathead County: 15 new, 148 active
- Big Horn County: 14 new, 123 active
- Roosevelt County: 10 new, 26 active
- Cascade County: 9 new, 173 active
- Rosebud County: 9 new, 201 active
- Yellowstone County: 9 new, 737 active
- Roosevelt County: 4 new, 18 active
- Gallatin County: 8 new, 32 active
- Missoula County: 5 new, 46 active
- Silver Bow County: 5 new, 18 active
- Richland County: 4 new, 7 active
- Sweet Grass County: 4 new, 24 active
- Fergus County: 3 new, 11 active
- Glacier County: 3 new, 49 active
- Musselshell County: 3 new, 7 active
- Carbon County: 2 new, 9 active
- Custer County: 2 new, 4 active
- Garfield County: 2 new, 4 active
- Hill County: 2 new, 32 active
- Toole County: 2 new, 8 active
- Beaverhead County: 1 new, 2 active
- Dawson County: 1 new, 10 active
- Granite County: 1 new, 3 active
- Lewis and Clark County: 1 new, 14 active
- Lincoln County: 1 new, 3 active
- Park County: 1 new, 3 active
- Sanders County: 1 new, 7 active
