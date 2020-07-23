14th Canyon Creek resident dies in COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings has led to the death of another resident of the senior care facility.
A man in his 70s died Wednesday at Canyon Creek, according to a press release issued Thursday morning from RiverStone Health.
The death was described by RiverStone "another COVID-19 death stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care."
Testing has uncovered a total of 96 COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at Canyon Creek, including 56 residents and 40 staff members. The senior care facility had 59 residents at the start of the outbreak.
Since July 6, 14 Canyon Creek residents have died.
Over the same span a total of 16 Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 and the death total in the county as of Thursday morning was 20, nearly half of the 43 total COVID-19 deaths in Montana.
Last week, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said that a total of 112 cases had been connected to eight different senior care facilities in the county.
Updated testing results released by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Thursday morning showed testing has confirmed another 25 COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County.
The new cases include a woman in her 90s, a man and woman in their 80s, two women in their 70s, six people in their 50s, five people in their 40s, three people in their 30s, five people in their 20s and one person between the ages of 10 and 19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with the greatest risk for sevre illness among those age 85 and older.
Other factors like underlying health conditions can also increase the risk of severe illness.
On Monday, there were 26 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County due to COVID-19.
Yellowstone County Thursday morning had 505 of the 1,280 active cases in the state. Gallatin County has the second-highest number of active cases with 145.
Since March there have been a total of 2,910 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana and 1,587 people are considered recovered.
