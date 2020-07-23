14th Canyon Creek resident dies in COVID-19 outbreak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings has led to the death of another resident of the senior care facility.

A man in his 70s died Wednesday at Canyon Creek, according to a press release issued Thursday morning from RiverStone Health.

The death was described by RiverStone "another COVID-19 death stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care."

Testing has uncovered a total of 96 COVID-19 cases associated with the outbreak at Canyon Creek, including 56 residents and 40 staff members. The senior care facility had 59 residents at the start of the outbreak.

Since July 6, 14 Canyon Creek residents have died.

Over the same span a total of 16 Yellowstone County residents have died from COVID-19 and the death total in the county as of Thursday morning was 20, nearly half of the 43 total COVID-19 deaths in Montana.

Last week, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said that a total of 112 cases had been connected to eight different senior care facilities in the county.