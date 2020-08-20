15th Big Horn County resident dies of COVID-19; 17 people currently hospitalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Horn County announced Thursday morning that a 15th resident has died of COVID-19.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s who died Monday. She "had been hospitalized prior to her death," according to a press release issued Thursday morning by county Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson.

Earlier this week the county announced that a man in his 60s had died of COVID-19.

The announcement of the most recent death comes after the county added another nine cases of COVID-19. Of those new cases six people were symptomatic and three showed no symptoms when tested, according to Johnson.

Three of those cases are suspected to be the result of community spread. Four cases were found after testing people who had known contact with other people who had tested positive. Another person who tested positive likely caught the virus during recent travel, according to the county press release.

The new cases include a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, and a man over the age of 70.

Thursday morning the county had 194 active cases of which 17 people were hospitalized and 177 people quarantining and recovering at home. The county has had 370 total recoveries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.