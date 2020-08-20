15th Big Horn County resident dies of COVID-19; 17 people hospitalized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Horn County announced Thursday morning that a 15th resident has died of COVID-19.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s who died Monday. She "had been hospitalized prior to her death," according to a press release issued Thursday morning by county Public Information Officer Rhonda Johnson.

Earlier this week the county announced that a man in his 60s had died of COVID-19.

The state's case mapping website lists Big Horn County with 16 deaths, but Johnson told The Gazette the county believes the correct number is 15. Johnson said the county has been in contact with the state about the discrepancy.

The announcement of the most recent death comes after the county added another nine cases of COVID-19. Of those new cases six people were symptomatic and three showed no symptoms when tested, according to Johnson.

Three of those cases are suspected to be the result of community spread. Four cases were found after testing people who had known contact with other people who had tested positive. Another person who tested positive likely caught the virus during recent travel, according to the county press release.