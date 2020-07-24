15th Canyon Creek COVID-19 death was 80-year-old resident, health department confirms

Yellowstone County's public health department confirmed Friday that a 15th Canyon Creek Memory Care resident died Thursday at the facility in Billings.
The resident was a man in his 80s, according to a Friday morning announcement from RiverStone Health.
Canyon Creek first announced the death Thursday evening on its Facebook page.
The man's death was described by RiverStone Health as "COVID-19 related death stemming from the outbreak at Canyon Creek Memory Care."
Since July 6, 15 Canyon Creek residents have died in connection with an outbreak of COVID-19 at the senior care facility.
The death total in the county as of Friday morning was 21, nearly half of the 46 total COVID-19 deaths in Montana.
John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, offered the man's loved ones his condolences in the RiverStone Health announcement.
"As we say goodbye to yet another Yellowstone County resident, let us not forget that our individual actions make a collective difference," he said in the release. "Continue to follow the 3 Ws — wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands."
Canyon Creek has capacity for 67 residents, officials said in early July. As of Monday, 45 people resided there, 43 of whom remained positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Yellowstone County reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 Friday morning, according to the state COVID-19 tracking map. The county had 429 of the state's 1,178 active cases.
