15th Canyon Creek resident dies in COVID-19 outbreak

The high number of active cases has led to the temporary closure of RiverStone Health's immunization clinic for the rest of the week so that staff there could be reassigned to help with a backlog of COVID-19 case investigations. Tuesday, the backlog was at more than 130 cases.

Updated testing results released by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Thursday morning showed testing has confirmed another 25 COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County.

The new cases include a woman in her 90s, a man and woman in their 80s, two women in their 70s, six people in their 50s, five people in their 40s, three people in their 30s, five people in their 20s and one person between the ages of 10 and 19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, with the greatest risk for severe illness among those age 85 and older.

Other factors like underlying health conditions can also increase the risk of severe illness.

Yellowstone County Thursday morning had 505 of the 1,280 active cases in the state. Gallatin County has the second-highest number of active cases with 145.