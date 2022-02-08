16-year-old Billings hotel shooting victim ID'd; fourth shooting death in Billings this year

The teenager killed Sunday in a Billings Heights hotel has been identified.

Jeffery William Whitewolf, 16, died of a gunshot wound, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Tuesday. The Billings Police Department is still investigating his death.

Officers responded to a call on Swords Lane in the Heights early Sunday morning, the Gazette previously reported. They found a 20-year-old man who was reportedly shot in the leg. After the man was taken to the hospital, police were called to conduct a welfare check in a room at the Country Inn and Suites about two hours later. They found the body of Whitewolf, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men apparently knew each other, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a statement released Monday. Investigators are trying to determine if the fatal shot to the head that killed Whitewolf, who was from Hardin, was self-inflicted. No charges have been filed, nor arrests made in connection with the shooting, Wooley told the Gazette in an email Tuesday.

Sunday’s shooting is at least the fourth death by gunshot under investigation in Billings this year. January ended with three people dead, one of whom was only 15 years old.

Khoen R. Parker was shot at Castle Rock Park in the Heights on Jan. 17. Police responded to shots fired at the park a little after 2 a.m., but could not find a victim or a shooter. Later that morning, personnel at a Billings hospital contacted police saying that someone had dropped off Parker to be treated for a gunshot wound. He died later at the hospital.

A GoFundme launched by his family raised over $15,000 to cover costs for his funeral, and dozens of people attended a memorial held for him Jan. 21. A local bar and casino has sponsored a cash reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest and conviction connected to Parker’s death.

High Tide Casino and Bar initially offered $500 for information, owner Rachel Dehler said. Following a campaign to raise more funds, the bulk of which came from other local bars and casinos making pledges, High Tide is now offering $15,000. The pledges, which came in within two days of Dehler asking for help, are an absolute sign of solidarity, she said. A vigil is currently scheduled for Feb. 12 at the Yellowstone County Courthouse. Those attending are asked to wear pink, Parker's favorite color.

“It’s a call and a cry for help in this community. With all the violence lately, it’s not the same Billings that I grew up in,” said Dehler, who went to school with Parker’s mother and was also present at his funeral.

Five people have contacted her with information on the shooting, she told the Gazette, and she has referred all five to the Billings detective assigned to the case.

Ten days after Parker’s death, Joshua D. LaForge, 34, and Dante Bezpaletz, 30, were killed in the early hours of Jan. 27 in the South Side. An apparent fight broke out among the two and a 22-year-old man inside of a pickup truck on South 37th Street. Emergency crews responded after the truck had crashed into a tree in the residential area. LaForge and Bezpaletz were both pronounced dead at the scene, and the 22-year-old, who police later identified as the owner of the truck, was taken to the hospital.

Investigators have since expanded their investigation into the shooting to include the possibility of robbery, attempted kidnapping and attempted homicide, according to subsequent details released by BPD. Bezpaletz had walked away from a Billings pre-release center about a week before his death. He was serving time at Alpha House for violating parole. No additional information on what happened the morning of his and LaForge’s death has been released at this time.

No arrests have been made or charges filed in any of the shooting deaths in 2022, Lt. Wooley said Tuesday. Last year ended with nine homicides investigated by BPD, up from the record-setting 22 investigated in 2020.

