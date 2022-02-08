 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

16-year-old Billings hotel shooting victim ID'd

Country Inn and Suites

Emergency vehicles are on the scene of the suspicious death of a 16-year-old at the Country Inn and Suites at Main Street and Airport Road on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The teenager killed Sunday in a Billings Heights hotel has been identified.

Jeffery William Whitewolf, 16, died of a gunshot wound, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Tuesday. The Billings Police Department is still investigating his death.

Officers responded to a call on Swords Lane in the Heights early Sunday morning, the Gazette previously reported. They found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. After the man was taken to the hospital, police were called to conduct a welfare check in a room at the Country Inn and Suites about two hours later. They found the body of Whitewolf, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This article will be updated.

