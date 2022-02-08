16-year-old Billings hotel shooting victim ID'd

The teenager killed Sunday in a Billings Heights hotel has been identified.
Jeffery William Whitewolf, 16, died of a gunshot wound, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Tuesday. The Billings Police Department is still investigating his death.
Officers responded to a call on Swords Lane in the Heights early Sunday morning, the Gazette previously reported. They found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound. After the man was taken to the hospital, police were called to conduct a welfare check in a room at the Country Inn and Suites about two hours later. They found the body of Whitewolf, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
