17,000 donuts are on their way to school district 2 students

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools will surprise students across School District 2 this week when a huge contingent of volunteers work together to distribute 17,000 donuts to students on May 10, 11 and 12.

Over the course of three mornings, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, more than 35 volunteers will descend on the schools between 7:15 and 8:30 a.m. to hand out donuts to all the students. Volunteers will also have gluten free options for kids with allergies.

“We’ve done one small gesture of thanks to all the teachers and support staff each month this school year, and we wanted to take a moment to also thank the students,” explains Kelly Edwards, appreciation committee chair and foundation board member. “These kids have been put through the ringer the last two years as well, so this is a small way for us to say thank you.”

The Education Foundation, thanks to the support of generous donors including Century Gaming and H2 Lawn and Snow, is working with Krispy Kreme to purchase and distribute the donuts. Given the high volume needed, Krispy Kreme is working overtime over the course of several days to have all the donuts needed.

“This community is amazing,” says Kelly McCandless, executive director for the foundation. “This entire school year we’ve seen businesses and individuals step up with their time and their resources to help us make our teachers, support staff and now our students feel appreciated. These things would not be possible without their dedicated support.”

The appreciation committee is making a final fundraising push for the educator appreciation grand finale initiative, which will be delivered to all teachers and staff during the last week of school. If you’re interested in volunteering or donating to the cause, please click here to learn more.

To find out which schools will be receiving donuts each day, please contact mccandlessk@billingsschools.org.

