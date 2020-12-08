 Skip to main content
17-year-old Billings homicide victim ID'd by coroner
Shooting scene on Wyoming Avenue

Billings police detectives are on the scene of a 5 a.m shooting at 834 Wyoming Avenue on Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the 17-year-old girl who was shot dead Sunday in Billings. 

Dacey Cheyenne Moore died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Mahoney said the manner of death is homicide. Moore was from Billings.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue. About four hours later the Billings Police Department announced on social media that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide and was being held at the Yellowstone County Youth Services Center.

Police have not made any additional announcements about the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Sunday morning as investigators continued working the scene of the homicide, a home on Wyoming Avenue was encircled in police tape and the BPD crime scene investigation truck was parked in the street.

Moore's killing was the second homicide within a week in Billings and the 16th of the year. Last Monday 30-year-old Manuel Martinez was shot multiple times near Fourth Street West and Broadwater Avenue before collapsing in the street where he was then run over by a car. Police initially said they did not believe the driver of the car was involved in the shooting. 

Mahoney, the county coroner, said Martinez died from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Unsolved homicides in Yellowstone County

