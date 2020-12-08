17-year-old Billings homicide victim ID'd by coroner

The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has identified the 17-year-old girl who was shot dead Sunday in Billings.

Dacey Cheyenne Moore died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Mahoney said the manner of death is homicide. Moore was from Billings.

The shooting was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on the 800 block of Wyoming Avenue. About four hours later the Billings Police Department announced on social media that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide and was being held at the Yellowstone County Youth Services Center.

Police have not made any additional announcements about the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Sunday morning as investigators continued working the scene of the homicide, a home on Wyoming Avenue was encircled in police tape and the BPD crime scene investigation truck was parked in the street.