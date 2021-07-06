18-year-old arrested for downtown Billings murder

Billings police have arrested an 18-year-old for the shooting death of a Chicago man downtown on June 24.

BPD arrested Brijen Fisher, 18, and charged him with deliberate homicide.

“He was arrested without incident and is currently in custody at YCDF,” said BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley in an emailed release.

On the night of the shooting, Billings Police officers arrived at the alley between First and Second Avenue North and North 27th Street just before midnight following a report of gunfire. They found two men with multiple gunshot wounds, and gave first aid until both were taken to a hospital.

One man, a 22-year-old from the Chicago area in Illinois, died at the hospital. He was identified by Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney as Thaddeus Merritt. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, Mahoney said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.