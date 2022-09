Billings police have arrested a teenager involved in an early Friday morning shooting in downtown Billings

The 18-year-old woman was involved in a shooting about 20 minutes after midnight in the 300 block of 25th Street North and has been booked into jail, police said in a tweet.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

— This story will be updated