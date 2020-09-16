18 Yellowstone County schools have COVID-19 cases among students or staff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new report from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services shows that positive COVID-19 cases have cropped up in eight school systems and 18 total schools in Yellowstone County.

Some districts, like Laurel, had already reported the cases to the public. But figures for Billings Public Schools, the state's largest district, hadn't been previously released.

The report includes public and private K-12 schools and universities. It reports cases among students and staff, and includes a yes or no question about whether a case has been recorded in the past two weeks.

Statewide, 123 students and 23 school staffers have tested positive in a total of 59 different schools.

The report will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with possible exceptions in the event of a large outbreak.

Here are the schools that have reported cases in Yellowstone County and surrounding counties:

Billings Public Schools