18 Yellowstone County schools have COVID-19 cases among students or staff

A new report from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services shows that positive COVID-19 cases have cropped up in eight school systems and 18 total schools in Yellowstone County.
Some districts, like Laurel, had already reported the cases to the public. But figures for Billings Public Schools, the state's largest district, hadn't been previously released.
The report includes public and private K-12 schools and universities. It reports cases among students and staff, and includes a yes or no question about whether a case has been recorded in the past two weeks.
Statewide, 123 students and 23 school staffers have tested positive in a total of 59 different schools.
The report will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with possible exceptions in the event of a large outbreak.
Here are the schools that have reported cases in Yellowstone County and surrounding counties:
Billings Public Schools
- Arrowhead Elementary: 2 student cases, yes for recent cases.
- Beartooth Elementary: 1 student case, yes for recent cases.
- Big Sky Elementary: 1 student case, no for recent cases.
- Miles Avenue Elementary: 1 student case, yes for recent cases.
- Ponderosa Elementary: 1 student case, 1 staff case, yes for recent cases.
- Riverside Middle School: 1 student case, yes for recent cases.
- Medicine Crow Middle School: 1 staff case, no for recent cases.
- Skyview High: 1 student case, 1 staff case, yes for recent cases.
- West High: 6 student cases, yes for recent cases.
- Senior High: 1 student case, yes for recent cases.
Other Yellowstone County systems
- Montana State University Billings: 6 student cases, yes for recent cases.
- Elder Grove Elementary: 2 staff cases, yes for recent cases.
- Huntley Project Elementary: 1 student case, 1 staff case, yes for recent cases.
- Laurel High: 1 student case, no recent cases.
- West Elementary (Laurel): 1 staff case, no recent cases.
- Lockwood Elementary: 2 student cases, yes for recent cases.
Carbon County
- Fromberg Elementary: 2 student cases, 1 staff case, yes for recent cases.
- Joliet High: 1 student case, yes for recent cases.
Big Horn County
- Hardin K-12 schools: 7 student cases, yes for recent cases.
- Crow Agency Elementary: 1 student case, yes for recent cases.
Stillwater County
- Park City High: 1 student case, yes for recent cases.
