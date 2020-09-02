183 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths, reported in Montana; active cases at 1,998

Montana reported Another 183 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by testing, and the deaths of four more people in a Wednesday morning update.
The statewide death total attributed to COVID-19 is now 109. Active cases are at 1,998, which is an increase of 204 active cases from the same time last week.
The latest numbers are based on 1,577 new tests. There have been a total of 253,873 tests done in relation to COVID-19 in Montana.
The newly reported numbers are based on information complied by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Rosebud County reported three of the deaths announced Wednesday morning, bringing the county's death total to five.
A patient at the Montana State Hospital, the only public psychiatric hospital in the state, is also among those whose deaths were reported Wednesday.
The death was announced in a DPHHS press release Wednesday morning, but the person died Monday at the hospital. The person was a Lewis and Clark County resident but no other information about them was included in the press release.
DPHHS stated there are no other active cases at the hospital, and that since the first positive case was anounnced July 17, nine staff members and eight patients have been infected.
Among counties reporting new cases Wednesday, Yellowstone County reported the most with 72. That brings the county's active total to 955, an increase of 105 active cases from the same time last week.
Statewide, active hospitalizations increased by 10 from the previous day for a total of 150 people.
Tuesday, there were 67 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, including 28 residents. Of the people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, 18 were in intensive care units and 15 were on ventilators.
Wednesday in Yellowstone County 65 people were hospitalized, including 16 in ICU and nine on ventilators. Among those hospitalized in Yellowstone County, 31 people are county residents.
Rosebud County added 31 new cases Wednesday morning for 268 active cases, which is an increase of 126 active cases from the same time last week.
Neighboring Big Horn County added 13 new cases for 150 active cases. Big Horn County's total number of active cases has decreased by 41 since the same time last week.
Yellowstone County, Rosebud County and Big Horn County make up about 17% of the state's population and account for 68% of the active COVID-19 cases in the state that have been confirmed by testing.
Other counties reporting COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning include: Flathead with 15 (129 active), Gallatin with nine (45 active), Sweet Grass with nine (18 active), Cascade with six (112 active), Glacier with three (44 active), Hill with three (40 active), Wibaux with three (two active), Carbon with two (seven active), Musselshell with two (seven active), Phillips with two (seven active), Richland with two (four active), Sanders with two (18 active), Beaverhead with one (one active), Deer Lodge with one (three active), Garfield with one (two active), Lake with one (12 active), Lewis and Clark with one (14 active), Liberty with one (three active), Park with one (two active), Roosevelt with one (11 active), Toole with one (four active).
The state has had a total of 7,691 people confirmed by testing to be infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Of those people 5,584 people are considered recovered.
RiverStone Health, the Yellowstone County Health Department, announced Wednesday morning it plans on hosting a press conference Thursday to review COVID-19 impacts on the county in August and discuss COVID-19 in schools and senior living facilities.
One of the four public health categories being monitored to inform a decision on whether or not schools need to be closed county-wide went into red status Wednesday.
That category, Positive COVID-19 Test Rate, which is based on a seven-day rolling average, was at 10.4%. The threshold for red status in that category is 10%.
This story will be updated.
