183 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths, reported in Montana; active cases at 1,998

Among counties reporting new cases Wednesday, Yellowstone County reported the most with 72. That brings the county's active total to 955, an increase of 105 active cases from the same time last week.

Statewide, active hospitalizations increased by 10 from the previous day for a total of 150 people.

Tuesday, there were 67 people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, including 28 residents. Of the people hospitalized in Yellowstone County, 18 were in intensive care units and 15 were on ventilators.

Wednesday in Yellowstone County 65 people were hospitalized, including 16 in ICU and nine on ventilators. Among those hospitalized in Yellowstone County, 31 people are county residents.

Rosebud County added 31 new cases Wednesday morning for 268 active cases, which is an increase of 126 active cases from the same time last week.

Neighboring Big Horn County added 13 new cases for 150 active cases. Big Horn County's total number of active cases has decreased by 41 since the same time last week.

Yellowstone County, Rosebud County and Big Horn County make up about 17% of the state's population and account for 68% of the active COVID-19 cases in the state that have been confirmed by testing.