19 more COVID-19 cases at Billings care home; 5 deaths since Monday

These more recent deaths were reflected on the Friday morning Montana COVID-19 map.

“Our hearts break to announce the passing of two more Yellowstone County residents,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President/CEO. “We share in the grief of each family member and friend that has lost a loved one to COVID-19 related disease. We must never forget that each person who passes is more than a number; they were somebody’s father, mother, sister, uncle or husband. ”

To date, 431 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and nine have died. There were 54 new COVID-19 cases identified in Yellowstone County on Friday. County health officials didn't offer details about the new cases Friday morning, but were looking into specifics.

There have been 100 new COVID-19 cases identified in Yellowstone County in the last two days.

Wednesday the county announced a total of 45 residents and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Canyon Creek facility, which specializes in treatment of seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia and other cognitive issues. Two of the residents had been hospitalized, RiverStone said earlier this week.