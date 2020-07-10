19 more COVID-19 cases at Billings care home; 5 deaths since Monday

Nineteen more people associated with Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday afternoon press release from Yellowstone County's health department.
The 19 include nine staff members and ten residents, the release from Barbara Schneeman with RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, states. The 19 were included in Yellowstone County's 54 new cases reported Friday morning by the state.
That brings the total number of people affiliated with Canyon Creek who have tested positive for COVID-19 to 91. That's 55 residents and 36 employees.
Seven of those new positive patients had previously tested negative for COVID-19, and another seven had tests that were either unsatisfactory or inconclusive, according to the release. Five people were newly tested.
Five Canyon Creek residents have died since Monday, and another four residents are hospitalized in Yellowstone County hospitals.
RiverStone Health reported two of those deaths Friday.
On Thursday, July 9, a man in his 90s died in a Yellowstone County hospital. Also on Thursday, July 9, a man in his 80s died at Canyon Creek. RiverStone Health wouldn't release any more information about the deaths, citing privacy concerns.
These more recent deaths were reflected on the Friday morning Montana COVID-19 map.
“Our hearts break to announce the passing of two more Yellowstone County residents,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President/CEO. “We share in the grief of each family member and friend that has lost a loved one to COVID-19 related disease. We must never forget that each person who passes is more than a number; they were somebody’s father, mother, sister, uncle or husband. ”
To date, 431 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and nine have died. There were 54 new COVID-19 cases identified in Yellowstone County on Friday. County health officials didn't offer details about the new cases Friday morning, but were looking into specifics.
There have been 100 new COVID-19 cases identified in Yellowstone County in the last two days.
Wednesday the county announced a total of 45 residents and 21 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Canyon Creek facility, which specializes in treatment of seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia and other cognitive issues. Two of the residents had been hospitalized, RiverStone said earlier this week.
At least seven senior care facilities in Yellowstone County have reported COVID-19 cases, according to RiverStone Health.
In some states, governors have granted senior care businesses immunity from being sued over their handling of COVID-19. The liability immunity granted by governors in several states has been spelled out in disaster declarations of addendums to declarations. Montana Gov. Steve Bullock hasn't granted liability immunity to any businesses. The amount of immunity allowed under state law is limited.
Earlier, Bullock did say Canyon Creek had declined sentinel testing offered by Montana.
