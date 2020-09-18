19-year-old Billings pilot fights fire, goes viral

Blain began flying on a glider at 13. By 16 she had her pilot’s license and a year later her private helicopter ratings. Blain switched to homeschooling in grade school and through high school to focus on piloting.

Most recently Blain flew Sheriff Mike Linder out to help with the search for a missing person.

“She did a fantastic job, and I wouldn’t hesitate to go with her again,” Linder said. The sheriff described Blain as calm and professional while in the air.

Family business

In Billings her family is maybe most well-loved for giving Santa Claus a helping hand on Christmas Eve during a long-standing family tradition of flying the sleigh over Billings, Lockwood and Laurel.

Getting to work with her dad is Blain’s favorite part of piloting, she said, although he will not hesitate to dump the paperwork on the newbie.

Ashli Blain is the youngest of three daughters. Her older sisters know how to fly, but didn’t pursue flying as a potential career.

Blain wants to pursue a career flying “in some capacity,” but she’s not blind to the challenges and instability the industry faces, especially in the wake of COVID-19.