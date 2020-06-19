19-year-old killed by U.S. Marshals fired at officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 19-year-old man shot dead by federal marshals was wanted in Colorado for homicide, police said Friday.

The man was killed after exchanging gunfire Thursday evening with marshals who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, Billings Police officials said.

Officers responded to the scene on the 700 block of Cook Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired involving members of the U.S. Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force, according to a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Six members of the task force, all federal officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, fired their weapons. It hasn't been made known yet who fired first, the suspect or marshals.

Members of the task force tried to arrest the man on a warrant out of Colorado for deliberate homicide. During the arrest, the man exchanged gunfire with members of the task force. The man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, and no members of the task force were injured in the incident. There were no other injuries, the release states.

The BPD Investigations Division is conducting an investigation into the shooting. No BPD officers were involved.