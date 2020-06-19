19-year-old killed by U.S. Marshals fired at officers

The 19-year-old man shot dead by federal marshals was wanted in Colorado for homicide, police said Friday.
The man was killed after exchanging gunfire Thursday evening with marshals who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, Billings Police officials said.
Officers responded to the scene on the 700 block of Cook Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired involving members of the U.S. Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force, according to a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.
Six members of the task force, all federal officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, fired their weapons. It hasn't been made known yet who fired first, the suspect or marshals.
Members of the task force tried to arrest the man on a warrant out of Colorado for deliberate homicide. During the arrest, the man exchanged gunfire with members of the task force. The man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, and no members of the task force were injured in the incident. There were no other injuries, the release states.
The BPD Investigations Division is conducting an investigation into the shooting. No BPD officers were involved.
The names of the six federal officers are not being released at this time, and the identity of the 19-year-old man will be released by the Yellowstone County coroner's office.
The last fatal shooting involving the U.S. Marshals Service in Billings was in January 2015, when a man died after exchanging gunfire with members of the U.S. Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force outside of Billings Clinic.
Six officers fired their weapons in that incident, said Police Chief Rich St. John at the time. The suspect had tripped, fallen to the ground and was apparently reaching for a gun, .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun, when police fired, the chief said. The man was wanted on a burglary warrant. An autopsy report said the man was shot at least 21 times.
In November, 2019, in Great Falls, federal marshals assisting Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole officers, shot and killed a 42-year-old man after he pulled a handgun during an attempted arrest, according to the state attorney general’s office.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.