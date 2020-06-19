19-year-old killed by U.S. Marshals on Thursday fired at officers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old Billings man wanted in Colorado is dead after exchanging gunfire with U.S. Marshals Service officers Thursday night, according to new details by the Billings Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Billings police officers responded to the 700 block of Cook Avenue after reports of shots fired involving members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Montana Violent Offender Task Force, according to a press release from Lt. Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department.

Members of the task force attempted to arrest the man on a warrant out of Colorado for deliberate homicide. During the arrest, the man exchanged gunfire with members of the task force. The man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds, and no members of the task force were injured in the incident. There were no other injuries, the release states.

Six members of the task force, all federal officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, fired their weapons. It hasn't been made known yet who fired first, the suspect or marshals. The BPD Investigations Division is conducting an investigation into the shooting. No BPD officers were involved.

The names of the six federal officers are not being released at this time, and the identity of the 19-year-old man will be released by the Yellowstone County coroner's office.