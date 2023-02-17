A teenager was killed in a vehicle accident early Friday morning in Billings.

The 19-year-old was found dead in his vehicle at about 1 a.m. after apparently hitting a stop light at 54th Street West and Grand Avenue, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department.

The intersection was closed until about 4 a.m. Because the stop light was damaged, the intersection remains a three-way stop and police urge caution while traveling through the intersection.

The accident is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol, police said.