19-year-old who fired at U.S. Marshals ID'd

The 19-year-old man shot dead by federal marshals Thursday has been identified.

The man, Kellen Fortune, was killed after exchanging gunfire Thursday evening with marshals who were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant, Billings Police officials said.

Fortune died of multiple gunshots wounds, Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner Richard Hoffman said. A coroner's inquest will be initiated through the county attorney's office.

Fortune was wanted in Colorado for homicide, Billings police said Friday.

Officers responded to the scene on the 700 block of Cook Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. following reports of shots fired involving members of the U.S. Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force, according to a press release from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley.

Six members of the task force, all federal officers with the U.S. Marshals Service, fired their weapons. It hasn't been made known yet who fired first, the suspect or marshals.