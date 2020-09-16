190 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana; active cases at 2,104

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another 190 COVID-19 cases in Montana were reported Wednesday morning on the state's mapping and information website.

That brings the state's active case total to 2,104 people compared to 2,028 last week and 1,998 active cases at the same time two weeks ago.

The state also reported another death, bringing the statewide death total to 141 people since March. A week ago a total of 124 people in Montana were reported to have died as a result of COVID-19. Two weeks ago 109 total deaths were reported.

Another 2,035 new tests were reported Wednesday, bringing the state total to 292,401. Since March, Montana has reported 9,431 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Of those people 7,186 are considered recovered.

There were 106 people actively hospitalized according to the Wednesday update. The state has had a total of 543 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

A week ago 163 people were hospitalized in the state and two weeks ago 150 people were hospitalized.

The state's COVID-19 mapping and information website relies on data compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.