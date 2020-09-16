190 COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana; active cases at 2,104

Another 190 COVID-19 cases in Montana were reported Wednesday morning on the state's mapping and information website.
That brings the state's active case total to 2,104 people compared to 2,028 last week and 1,998 active cases at the same time two weeks ago.
The state also reported another death, bringing the statewide death total to 141 people since March. A week ago a total of 124 people in Montana were reported to have died as a result of COVID-19. Two weeks ago 109 total deaths were reported.
Another 2,035 new tests were reported Wednesday, bringing the state total to 292,401. Since March, Montana has reported 9,431 people confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. Of those people 7,186 are considered recovered.
There were 106 people actively hospitalized according to the Wednesday update. The state has had a total of 543 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
A week ago 163 people were hospitalized in the state and two weeks ago 150 people were hospitalized.
The state's COVID-19 mapping and information website relies on data compiled by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Yellowstone County added the highest number of cases with 82 for an active total of 752 compared to 813 active cases at the same time last week and 955 active cases two weeks ago.
Rosebud County, which has the second most active cases in the state, added 39 new cases to bring its active total to 365. A week ago Rosebud County was reporting 233 active cases. Two weeks ago at the same time Rosebud County had 268 active cases.
Cascade County, which has the third most active cases in the state added 18 cases to bring its active case total to 223. A week ago Cascade County had 184 confirmed active cases. Two weeks ago the county reported 112 active cases.
Flathead County, which has the fourth highest number of active cases in the state reported no new cases Wednesday morning. A week ago Flathead County had 183 active cases. Two weeks ago the county had 129 active cases.
Big Horn County, which has the fifth-highest number of active cases reported eight additional cases Wednesday morning for 120 active cases. A week ago Big Horn County had 142 active cases. Two weeks ago the county had 150 active cases.
Other counties which added cases in the Wednesday update include:
- Gallatin with six (34 active)
- Dawson with five (12 active)
- Custer with four (12 active)
- Lewis and Clark with four (16 active)
- Missoula with four (69 active)
- Park with four (13 active)
- Choteau with three (seven active)
- Carbon with two (eight active)
- Hill with two (19 active)
- Lake with two (46 active)
- Ravalli with two (six active)
- Deer Lodge with one (54 active)
- Glacier with one (28 active)
- Jefferson with one (five active)
- Richland with one (seven active)
- Silver Bow with one (51 active)
In Yellowstone County, an update to two numbers-driven categories being monitored to inform a potential school closure decision improved, while other aspects of the county's COVID-19 public health status slipped into red status.
COVID-19 Daily Case Average, defined as the daily new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people on a seven-day average Sunday through Saturday, went down to 18 per 100,000. That's compared to 20 cases per 100,000 in an update a week ago and 24.7 cases per 100,000 in an update two weeks ago.
Yellow status for COVID-19 Daily Case Average ranges from 10 to 25 new cases per 100,000 population.
Positive COVID-19 Test Rate, which is defined as the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on a seven-day average Sunday through Saturday, went down to 6.3% in an update this week.
A week ago an update calculated that figure to be 7.2% as of Sept. 5. Two weeks ago the number was at 10.4%, which was just above the threshold for red status.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.