$2.5 million award will improve mental health training for family doctors

The Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded the Montana Family Medicine Residency a workforce grant of $500,000 per year for five years. The residency, based at RiverStone Health, will use the federal grant to enhance training in mental health and substance use disorders for resident physicians.

MFMR, established by a partnership of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, has been preparing family physicians to serve rural Montana since 1995. The award recognizes MFMR’s success in training physicians who stay in Montana and the state’s growing need for mental healthcare combined with a severe health professional shortage. The grant is one of only 24 awarded nationally by HRSA through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The grant project will focus on preparing family practice residents to treat mental health and substance use disorders in children, teens and young adults. The grant will make it possible for residents to receive more in-depth training at RiverStone Health’s six satellite clinics, including school-based clinics at Orchard Elementary and Medicine Crow Middle School, rural clinics in Worden, Bridger and Joliet and Healthcare for the Homeless in downtown Billings.

“The project will enhance telehealth services at six remote locations, connecting resident physicians with preceptors,” said Dr. Julie Kelso, a board-certified psychiatrist on the MFMR faculty who is serving as project director.

Residents will be able to consult with Dr. Kelso and other board-certified faculty physicians with expertise in behavior health and substance use disorders. Residents will build on training and programs already established by the residency and RiverStone Health, including the KidsFirst Foster Care Clinic, Pediatric Behavioral Clinic and the Medication Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorders Clinic.