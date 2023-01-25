 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$2.5 million award will improve mental health training for family doctors

  • 0

The Health Resources and Services Administration has awarded the Montana Family Medicine Residency a workforce grant of $500,000 per year for five years. The residency, based at RiverStone Health, will use the federal grant to enhance training in mental health and substance use disorders for resident physicians.

MFMR, established by a partnership of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, has been preparing family physicians to serve rural Montana since 1995. The award recognizes MFMR’s success in training physicians who stay in Montana and the state’s growing need for mental healthcare combined with a severe health professional shortage. The grant is one of only 24 awarded nationally by HRSA through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The grant project will focus on preparing family practice residents to treat mental health and substance use disorders in children, teens and young adults. The grant will make it possible for residents to receive more in-depth training at RiverStone Health’s six satellite clinics, including school-based clinics at Orchard Elementary and Medicine Crow Middle School, rural clinics in Worden, Bridger and Joliet and Healthcare for the Homeless in downtown Billings.

People are also reading…

“The project will enhance telehealth services at six remote locations, connecting resident physicians with preceptors,” said Dr. Julie Kelso, a board-certified psychiatrist on the MFMR faculty who is serving as project director.

Residents will be able to consult with Dr. Kelso and other board-certified faculty physicians with expertise in behavior health and substance use disorders. Residents will build on training and programs already established by the residency and RiverStone Health, including the KidsFirst Foster Care Clinic, Pediatric Behavioral Clinic and the Medication Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorders Clinic.

For fourth-grader Leah Rainey, the school day now begins with what her teacher calls an "emotional check-in." "It's great to see you. How are you feeling?" chirps a cheery voice on her laptop screen. It asks her to click an emoji matching her state of mind: Happy. Sad. Worried. Angry. Frustrated. Calm. Silly. Tired. Depending on the answer, Leah, 9, gets advice on managing her mood and a few more questions: Have you eaten breakfast? Are you hurt or sick? Is everything OK at home? Is someone at school being unkind? Today, Leah chooses "silly," but says she struggled with sadness during distance learning. At Lakewood Elementary School, all 420 students will start their days the same way this year. The rural Kentucky school is one of thousands across the country using the technology to screen students' state of mind and alert teachers to anyone struggling. In some ways, the return to school this fall will restore a degree of pre-pandemic normalcy: Most districts have lifted mask mandates, dropped COVID vaccine requirements and rules on social distancing and quarantines. But many of the pandemic's longer-lasting impacts remain a troubling reality for schools. Among them: the harmful effects of isolation and remote learning on children's emotional well-being.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truce

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News