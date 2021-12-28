2 arrested after MHP chase through Lockwood Tuesday

Two people are in custody after leading Montana Highway Patrol on a pursuit outside of Lockwood on Tuesday.

An MHP trooper tried to stop a red sedan on North Frontage Road around 10:30 a.m. for a traffic violation, MHP Sgt. Trever Chase told the Gazette. The driver, a man, refused to stop and eventually reached Old U.S. 87.

Troopers laid down spikes at Johnson Lane, which popped the front driver’s side tire. The driver managed to keep the car on the road, with the spikes clinging to its undercarriage. A trooper executed a pursuit intervention technique, bringing the car to a stop at Clayton Street and Juniper Drive, near Hillner Park.

Along with the driver, a woman was also in the car and arrested. Chase said nobody was injured during the pursuit, and that drugs are suspected to be a factor.

Personnel with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office also responded to scene.

