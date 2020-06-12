You are the owner of this article.
2 arrested in connection to Billings stabbing
2 arrested in connection to Billings stabbing

Two people have been arrested after police found a man dead from a stab wound outside of a Billings home early Friday morning. 

Officers responded to 612  Terry Ave. just after 1 a.m. for a report of a "man down," according to a social media post from BPD Lt. Riley Finnegan. 

When officers arrived the 36-year-old Billings man had died from an "apparent stab wound" in the driveway of the residence, according to a press release from Lt. Brandon Wooley. 

Police learned of a disturbance related to the stabbing and identified a car and two "people of interest" in connection with the early morning death. 

Billings residents Dustin Rodarte, 37, and Charlotte Rodarte, 38, were stopped by a Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy at about 2 a.m. while driving in Lockwood. They were later arrested on probation violations.  

Both are in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility. No charges directly related to the homicide have been filed as of 8 a.m., Wooley said in the release. 

Detectives and the BPD's crime scene investigation van were parked in the 600 block of Terry Avenue Friday morning. Crime scene tape blocked off the area. 

"It is believed all parties involved are accounted for," Wooley said. An investigation is on-going.

Terry Ave. death

An evidence marker is placed on the steps of a home on the 600 block of Terry Avenue after a man was found dead outside the home Friday, June 12, 2020.
Terry Ave. death

Crime scene tape surrounds a home on the 600 block of Terry Avenue after a man was found dead outside the home Friday, June 12, 2020.
Billings police continuing to investigate recent shootings
