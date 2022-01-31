 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 deer illegally shot on Billings South Side; wardens seek information
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering a reward for information leading to a conviction in a case of two white-tailed deer that were shot and left on Garden Avenue on the Billings South Side of Billings at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

Several residents heard three or four gunshots at 4 a.m. One resident looked out his window quickly enough to see a white-tailed deer die in his yard after being shot. Later in the day another resident who lives on Garden Avenue found a dead deer in her yard as well.

Game wardens were notified and are investigating the incident and have confirmed that both deer were shot.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Warden Zach Phillips at 406-860-7808 or the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.

