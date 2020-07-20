2 die after 2 separate crashes Monday night in Yellowstone County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two people died Monday night in Yellowstone County as a result of two separate vehicle crashes.

The first crash happened at about 8:50 p.m. and involved two pickup trucks. Both vehicles were westbound on I-94 near mile marker 1.

A 47-year-old man from Buffalo, Texas, driving a pickup westbound in the left lane was attempting to pass a westbound pickup truck in the right lane, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The Texas driver is believed to have swerved into the right lane for unknown reasons and both vehicles went off the roadway.

The pickup truck that had been attempting to pass rolled multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash partially ejected him from his vehicle, according to MHP. The man in the other truck was described as a 32-year-old Billings resident. He was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, according to MHP. Speed is suspected as a possible factor in the crash.

The second crash happened at 9:39 p.m. on South 72nd Street west near Laurel Airport Road and involved a motorcycle and Chevrolet Impala. According to the MHP crash narrative the motorcycle was stopped at a stop sign when the Impala failed to slow and hit the back of the motorcycle. There were two people on the motorcycle. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Billings was injured and taken to St. Vincent Healthcare for treatment. A female passenger on the motorcycle was fatally injured. Neither person was wearing a helmet. Speed is suspected as a factor, according to MHP.

