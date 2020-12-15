2 die in Monday crash near Lame Deer

A man and a woman from Lame Deer died Monday after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with another vehicle on U.S. Highway 212, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The two men in the other vehicle were hospitalized with what were described by the MPH as injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday about 9 miles west of Lame Deer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two people who died were described by the MHP as a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Lame Deer. The MHP's crash narrative says it's unknown if the pair wore seat belts. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The narrative also notes that it's unclear who was driving the Pontiac Montana SUV they were traveling in when it crashed.

The Pontiac was eastbound when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and struck a westbound pickup truck nearly head on, according to the MHP.

The pickup truck was hauling a U-Haul trailer. A 47-year-old man from Hardin and his passenger, a 20-year-old man from Mississippi, were both wearing seat belts when the truck was hit.

The truck and U-Haul came to a stop on the highway, while the Pontiac came to rest on the south side of the road.

Road conditions at the time were bare with patches of ice. The MHP says that alcohol, drugs and speed are not currently suspected as factors in the crash. The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.