2 ejected during rollover crash on Lewis Avenue

Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries Friday night after crashing and rolling their car on Lewis Avenue.

Around 11:20 p.m. Friday night, a 27-year-old woman driving east on Lewis Avenue in a white Chevrolet Trail Blazer and a 49-year-old man riding as a passenger were ejected from the vehicle when it crashed, flipped and rolled after hitting two parked cars on the street, according to Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden. The incident occurred between 15th and 16th Street West.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Winden said. Alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The Billings Police Department and American Medical Response were on-scene.

