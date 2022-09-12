2 escaped Yellowstone County jail inmates captured in Billings

The two inmates who escaped from Yellowstone County Detention Facility Sunday have been captured, Sheriff Mike Linder said Monday afternoon.

In an email Monday, the sheriff said, "The escapees have been apprehended. Short pursuit, near the fairgrounds."

A little after 5 p.m., Billings resident Jesse Ross was making his way from the interstate to the Heights when about six police cars came up behind him with their lights on. He pulled over and saw they were chasing a car, which stopped about 150 feet from his bumper. Over the next several minutes police officers swarmed the area, pulling their guns and yelling at the car.

"Right away, with that level of police response I knew it must have been big," Ross told the Gazette. Police took at least three people from the car, Ross said, but there could have been more, he added.

Ross also captured video and photos of the scene. As police surrounded the car with their weapons drawn and more officers were coming, Ross decided to document the event with his phone capturing about five minutes of video and some photos as the men were pulled from the car.

Ross was thankful no one was hurt or shot in the encounter, he said.

The two men, Cody Flesch, 31, and Quincy Pfister, 23, escaped through a broken window that had been "dislodged," the Sheriff said Sunday evening.

The men were on the lam for less than 24 hours before they were captured near the county fairgrounds.

State Department of Corrections records say Flesch has a record of numerous violent crimes including felony assault out of Powell County. Pfister has been charged with assault on a police officer and assault with a weapon out of Custer County.