2 found dead in Bridger casino fire an apparent murder/suicide, according to investigators

The two people found dead in a fire that destroyed Honest Tom’s Casino in Bridger earlier this year were apparently the victims of a murder-suicide.

On April 20 at about 9:30 a.m. a delivery person reported the casino at 215 South Main Street on fire. The delivery person tried to go inside, but was repelled by heavy smoke. Firefighters later found two employees of the casino dead inside, 71-year-old Marla Murray and 33-year-old John Ahles.

Investigators say Ahles beat the woman to death with a pry bar and then set the building on fire, according to a report from Carbon County Attorney Alex Nixon.

“The investigating team discovered the gas line to the furnace had been intentionally damaged, causing natural gas to leak into the building. The gas was most likely intentionally ignited, causing the fire,” the report states.

Law enforcement could not explain why Ahles failed to leave the burning building before being overcome by smoke. But, a “review of Ahles’ cell phone records indicated that Ahles had been researching suicide techniques,” Nixon said in the report.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within minutes.

“Because of the heat of the fire, the firefighters were limited to battling the fire from the front doorway of the structure,” the report states

Ahles was employed part-time at Honest Tom's, but was not on the work schedule. It is unknown why Ahles was in the building. Ahles acted as the IT technician for the casino, and was familiar with the casino's surveillance system.

Marla Murray's body was found in the kitchen. She had opened the casino for the day at about 8 a.m. and was working her regular shift.

Based on surveillance footage from multiple sources, Ahles left his Bridger residence at about 8 a.m. and walked toward the alley behind Honest Tom's. At about 8:30 he used his key to let himself into the back of the casino where he lurked in the dark for some time, investigators said.

Surveillance cameras show Murray walking into the backroom of the casino and getting money out of her purse before returning to the main casino area.

Ahles can be seen in a backroom watching the security system monitor and holding a red pry bar in his right hand. The last video surveillance of Ahles shows him walking to the security system control box and then the security surveillance ends abruptly, according to the report.

He then apparently bolted the rear door. When firefighters arrived, they had to cut the door off the hinges to get inside.

