2 injured in head-on collision on Billings' West End

A two-vehicle head-on collision closed the road at 62nd Street West and Grand Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The road will remain closed until both vehicles can be towed.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Barry Mitchell, the lead investigator of the crash, said the cause is still unknown.

Along with Montana Highway Patrol, the crash brought American Medical Response, Billings police and multiple Billings Fire Department engines to the scene.

