2 killed, 1 injured in airplane crash south of Billings

Two people were killed and another person was critically injured in an airplane crash just south of Billings, Yellowstone County’s Disaster and Emergency Services director confirmed Monday morning.
The Beechcraft Bonanza 35S crashed at about 7 p.m. Sunday evening near Jellison and Stratton roads, he said.
The three were the only people in the airplane.
Williams could not provide details on the current condition of the sole survivor.
The accident is the first fatal plane crash in the Billings area in 2021. In 2020, a number of crashes killed and injured aviators in the Yellowstone County region.
In late October, 2020 Donald Nimmick, 74, crashed near Logan International. Nimmick was flying through wind shear, strong headwinds and turbulence after departing Sheridan, Wyoming, the last of several stops he made from Texas. He diverted to Billings after being unable to climb to a safe altitude to continue to Three Forks.
In September, 2020 a Piper PA-30 Twin Comanche crashed at the base of the Rims hospitalizing the pilot. The unidentified pilot, who was the only person on board, was in communication with air traffic controllers at Billings Logan International Airport when the plane fell off the radar. The landing bent the wings and twisted the tail of the plane, but caused no fire.
On the morning of April 20, 2020 Lloyd Gerber, 64, died after the plane he was flying crashed a mile and a half west of Logan International Airport. He was flying a Piper PA-31 seven-seat airplane and was performing landings and takeoffs.
In January 2020, a plane crashed between Billings and Roundup near Dunn Mountain killing all four men on board. According to a NTSB report the aircraft struck a 185-foot radio tower 65-feet off the ground.
