2 killed, 1 injured in airplane crash south of Billings

Two people were killed and another person was critically injured in an airplane crash just south of Billings, Yellowstone County’s Disaster and Emergency Services director confirmed Monday morning.

The Beechcraft Bonanza 35S crashed at about 7 p.m. Sunday evening near Jellison and Stratton roads, he said.

The three were the only people in the airplane.

Williams could not provide details on the current condition of the sole survivor.

The accident is the first fatal plane crash in the Billings area in 2021. In 2020, a number of crashes killed and injured aviators in the Yellowstone County region.

In late October, 2020 Donald Nimmick, 74, crashed near Logan International. Nimmick was flying through wind shear, strong headwinds and turbulence after departing Sheridan, Wyoming, the last of several stops he made from Texas. He diverted to Billings after being unable to climb to a safe altitude to continue to Three Forks.