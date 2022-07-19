2 men charged with trying to arrange for sex with children in Billings

Two more men have been charged in Yellowstone County District Court with trying to arrange for sex with children.

Erik Jon Gallo and Kyle Ray Schwindt pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of child sex abuse. They are the most recent people in Billings to face allegations of messaging people they thought were children.

Gallo, 42, started exchanging messages with a stranger through a social media app July 13, according to charging documents. Using the name “Dave,” the conversation switched to a cell phone later identified as belonging to Gallo. Gallo allegedly described performing sex acts with the stranger, who then responded she was a 12-year-old girl.

Although Gallo allegedly said he was disappointed she was so young, he continued the conversation for the next two days. During that time, he tried to find out where the girl was living, and said he was frustrated the two could not meet. He allegedly sent several invitations for video chat, and consistently attempted to entice who he thought was a 12-year-old into sex acts.

The two agreed on a location to meet July 15, despite Gallo allegedly texting that he could go to prison for what he was doing. When he drove to the location, he texted, “I’m here somewhere around here Waiting to get pulled over by a cop,” court documents said. Law enforcement arrested him soon after, and in a search of his vehicle they found his dog and a six-pack of berry flavored malt liquor.

Gallo agreed to speak with investigators, and allegedly admitted his intention of having sex with a child, despite knowing her age. He said he was a “lonely idiot,” according to charging documents.

Schwindt, 21, also allegedly started a conversation with a stranger on a social media app July 15 which, court documents said, moved to a text exchange on a phone linked to Schwindt. The stranger identified themselves as a 13-year-old boy, and Schwindt responded by saying he was okay with that. He then described sex acts involving himself, the boy and a third man. Schwindt allegedly arranged to meet with the boy, who asked Schwindt to bring soda.

Law enforcement arrested Schwindt when he arrived at the spot where he agreed to meet the boy that same day. Inside the vehicle Schwindt road in, investigators allegedly found several unopened sodas. Schwindt agreed to speak with investigators, according to court documents, and allegedly admitted to meeting with a 13-year-old boy for sex.

District Judge Jessica Fehr set the bond for Gallo and Schwindt at $150,000 during their arraignment Tuesday, citing that both were flight risks and potential dangers to the community. Along with charges of sexual abuse of children, Yellowstone County prosecutors have filed an alternative charge of attempted child sex abuse against both men.

If convicted of sexual abuse of children, Gallo and Schwindt could face up to 100 years in prison without the eligibility for parole for the first 25 years. The investigation into the allegations against the two, which is being conducted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, is still ongoing.

County prosecutors filed charges of child prostitution against two men last week who allegedly tried to pay for sex with children after responding to online ads. The FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigations which led to the arrests and eventual charges filed against Mark Samuel Baker and Andrew James Ricci.